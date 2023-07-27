There’s long been a connection between the San Clemente-based breweries of Artifex, Delahunt, and Lost Winds.

This summer, though, the three companies have looked to further solidify their bond as “homies” operating in the Rancho San Clemente Business Park—or what they affectionally refer to as “Brewery Hill.”

“Each business felt the community they’ve created on their hillside deserved a name,” Lost Winds said in a media release detailing the group of breweries’ intent to attract more people to the business park. “They hope to market the neighborhood as a diverse beer destination to attract both locals and tourists, and new breweries to call the hill home.”

To accomplish that goal, the breweries, or homies, are hosting a series of three parties they’ve dubbed “Homies on the Hill.” The first took place on June 24, and the next one is scheduled for this Saturday, July 29.

During the previous event, partygoers could take a shuttle through the business park, visiting each craft brewery and enjoying the unique entertainment each had set up for the day. Artifex and Delahunt hosted live music, and Lost Winds had games for people to play.

The businesses also combined on a new beer titled “Homies on the Hill Pale Ale,” featuring three various hops and notes of frozen melon balls, peach margaritas, blueberry spread and pine mist.

While the brew is on tap only at Delahunt, it'll be available at Lost Winds for Saturday's Homies on the Hill party.





Lost Winds founder Tim Thralls told San Clemente Times his relationships with the teams at Delahunt and Artifex go back roughly three and eight years, respectively. Those connections have been marked by good friendships and a heart for assisting and collaborating with each other.

Thralls added that before Delahunt General Manager Shannon Eckelberger came to him and Artifex with the Homies on the Hill idea, he had already thought of a similar concept a few years back.

“But after COVID, we were in more (of a) recovery mode and survival mode, so it got pushed to the back,” said Thralls. “I think it was top of mind for Shannon, because they had just opened a tasting room, and it’d be good to get eyes on all three of us breweries, especially (with) theirs being a new one.”

Nicholas Cordato, Artifex co-founder, said his initial reaction to Eckelberger’s proposal was that he found it to be a “great idea” and something that everyone jumped on rather quickly to make happen.

“We know it can be rough on Brewery Hill to get bodies up there on a regular basis and wanted to raise more awareness of all of us, and also to promote what the industry is all about, which is supporting each other,” Eckelberger said in the release.

Looking back at the June 24 party, Cordato called it a success and a “great day,” as everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“They can go to all three breweries in one day, not worrying about driving,” said Cordato. “The shuttles ran every 15 to 30 minutes, I believe. It was a really good turnout, actually.”

Thralls added that the event was fun and that the shuttles proved to be worth the cost, with people utilizing them throughout the day.

Homies on the Hill will create awareness to the activity in the Rancho San Clemente area, according to Cordato. He referenced the brewery tours that stop by Artifex on the weekends, comprising people from Orange County, the San Diego area, and the Inland Empire, who aren’t aware of the full San Clemente brewing scene.

“Some people still don’t know that we’re here, and we’re always like, ‘Yeah, we’re here, (and) there’s a couple other breweries up on the hill as well, so go check them out,’ ” Cordato said. “Usually when people go to one beer tasting, they usually kind of seek out a couple more as well.”

Eckelberger also spoke about wanting to broaden the three breweries’ reach.

“We all have something great to give to our customers, and you get a different feel at each location,” she said.

The next Homies on the Hill on Saturday will run from 1-9 p.m., with Lost Winds hosting The Kentucky Playboys band from 6-9 p.m. The Sunstroke Serenaders will play at Delahunt from 2-5 p.m., followed by Rust & Dust from 6-8 p.m.

The three breweries plan to host another party sometime in August.