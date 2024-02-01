Travelers desperate for a bite to eat or looking to pass time before a flight at John Wayne Airport now have a new, healthier option compared to standard airport fare with the opening of Sambazon Acai Bowls, a quick-service concept from the San Clemente-based company.

Executives from both Sambazon and John Wayne Airport gathered on Tuesday, Jan. 30, to mark the stand’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Terminal B near Gate 10. The stand will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Ryan Black, Sambazon co-founder and CEO, told San Clemente Times the organization was pleased and proud to see the project come to fruition after years of collaboration between Sambazon and the airport. With existing locations across Southern California and in airports such as the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Black spoke about opening another stand near where the company was founded in Newport Beach.

“I also grew up in Newport Beach as a kid, so to have it there in sort of our home turf is really exciting,” he said. “It’s great for the community, (and) it’s great for the brand.”

In August 2019, the Orange County Board of Supervisors awarded the Bambuza Hospitality Group, which will operate the stand, one of four 10-year leases granted as part of the Phase I Concession Development Program.

“The purpose of the program was to bring new local and regional businesses to JWA and improve the guest experience,” a BOS staff report read.

The board then approved a lease amendment in September 2022 that would establish the location for the Sambazon kiosk. In a January press release, Airport Director Charlene Reynolds mentioned her pleasure to bring a nutritious option to the airport.

“SAMBAZON’s commitment to quality and freshness resonates with the vibrant lifestyle of Orange County,” said Reynolds. “I am excited to see this local brand, founded in Orange County, in our Terminal. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to offer diverse, healthy options to our passengers.”

Black referred to travelers’ new opportunities to have portable, easy-to-eat and healthy food a “game-changer,” adding that Sambazon was founded with a “triple bottom line” philosophy that measures success economically, socially and environmentally.

The company’s current direction and growth is a continuation of what its founders set out to achieve in 2000, he said.

“(With) Sambazon being a company of the future, who has these ideals ingrained in the DNA of the business, (we’re) now getting to put this out to the masses,” said Black.

John Wayne Airport is the “Times Square of Orange County,” he continued, with how many people move in and out. Sambazon now has a stage to present its product and brand, which has excited the company brass.

Black also mentioned the planned opening of another Sambazon kiosk in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in roughly a month. More information about the company and where to find its products is available at sambazon.com.