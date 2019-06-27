San Clemente 4th of July Festivities

By Haley Chi-Sing for San Clemente Times

The city of San Clemente is hosting its 15th annual 4th of July Potluck for active duty service members and their families. The potluck will take place at the Marine Monument in Park Semper Fi on Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will also be able to watch the city’s fireworks show later in the evening.

The event is free for all those attending, but reservations are required due to the limited amount of space. Guests are welcome to bring their own potluck dish of choice; no alcohol is allowed at the event.

San Clemente’s annual fireworks show is hosted at the San Clemente pier. Guests at the Marine Monument potluck will be able to enjoy the show from Park Semper Fi. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

If placing an RSVP for the Park Semper Fi potluck, be sure to specify USMC/Navy current unit and party size. For more information or questions, please call Wayne Eggleston at 949.498.4958 or email heritage@marinemonument.com. For information on the fireworks show, visit san-clemente.org.