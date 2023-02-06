For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Four San Clemente winter sports teams qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs, as the postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released over the weekend.

Only one San Clemente team earned a top-four seed – boys soccer is No. 4 in Division 2 – but two teams were selected for their CIF-SS Division 1 fields.

CIF-SS girls soccer playoff brackets have been released:



First Round, Wed. 2/8

D1: @SJHHSAthletics @ No. 1 Santiago of Corona

D1: @SCHSTritons vs Roosevelt

D1: @JSerraAthletics @ Villa Park

D3: @SMESAthletics @ Murrieta Valley pic.twitter.com/xOBqW937G4 — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) February 4, 2023

The Triton girls water polo and girls soccer teams, both South Coast League champions, will open the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

San Clemente girls soccer (13-2-6) kicks off at home against Roosevelt of Eastvale (17-4-3). Roosevelt was the second-place team in the Big VIII League. If the Tritons advance, they will take on the winner of No. 2 seed Santa Margarita and Torrance on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

CIF-SS brackets for girls water polo have been released:



First Round, Wed. 2/8

D1: @SCHSTritons vs Schurr

D2: No. 4 @DHHSAquatics vs Vista Murrieta



First Round, Tues. 2/7

D3: No. 1 @JSerraAthletics @ Villanova Prep pic.twitter.com/P2FTmOi7lt — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) February 4, 2023

San Clemente girls water polo (15-8) starts against Almonte League champion Schurr (22-6). As the San Clemente pool doesn’t meet CIF-SS playoff size regulations, the Tritons will host their first-round home match at Capistrano Valley High School.

If the girls water polo team advances, the Tritons will travel to Division 1 top seed Long Beach Wilson for the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11.

CIF-SS boys soccer playoff brackets have been released:



First Round, Thurs. 2/9

D1: No. 1 @JSerraAthletics vs Valencia

D2: @SCHSTritons vs Norte Vista

D7: @fsjc_athletics vs WC Winner: Environmental Chr. or Hamilton



Wild Card, Tues. 2/7

D5: @SMESAthletics @ Grand Terrace pic.twitter.com/HyJRlvghk8 — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) February 4, 2023

San Clemente boys soccer and girls basketball get going in Division 2 on Thursday, Feb. 9.

With a second-place finish in league, the San Clemente boys soccer team (8-3-8) slipped to Division 2 and earned the No. 4 seed. The Tritons will host Norte Vista (10-6-5), which finished second in the River Valley League.

If San Clemente advances, the Tritons will take on the winner of Artesia-Palmdale in the second round on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The San Clemente girls basketball team (20-7) lost the South Coast League championship on the season’s final day, but the Tritons still earned a first-round home game against Cerritos (12-15), which finished third in the 605 League.

If San Clemente advances, the Tritons will play the Ventura-La Serna winner in the Division 2AA second round on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Follow @South_OC_Sports on Instagram and @SouthOCSports on Twitter for daily CIF-SS playoff coverage of all the local teams in San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano.