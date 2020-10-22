San Clemente Chamber of Commerce to Host Masks-N-Treats Drive-Thru

By Haley Chi-Sing

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Masks-N-Treats Drive-Thru at the Chamber of Commerce office on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The drive-thru is open to all members and potential members of the Chamber.

The drive-thru will be giving out up to 10,000 free masks to local businesses and business owners that are currently looking to restock or are short on supplies.

Any business owners who drop by will be required to present a business card. The Masks-N-Treats Drive-Thru will also be open to anyone who would like to stop by and say hello to Chamber of Commerce members.

Chamber members and volunteers will also be giving out free candy to those who drop by the drive-thru. To get into the festive Halloween mood, all Chamber members will also be in costume.

The masks are a donation from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library. For any additional questions, call 949.492.1131 or email info@scchamber.com.