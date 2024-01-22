The San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 16 refrained from changing or revoking permits and approvals that would allow for the addition of telecommunications equipment to a local cell tower, but not without simultaneously reaching a serious conclusion.

The council voted unanimously to make findings that American Tower Corporation, owner of a wireless communications facility located at 616 Del Dios, has been in continuous noncompliance of all three conditions of a 1962 Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the site initially granted by the County of Orange. Despite making these findings, the action to revoke permits and approvals will be held in abeyance, or suspended, as American Tower, the City of San Clemente and the Harbor View Estates Homeowners Association hold discussions related to the lawsuit brought by the HOA.

Harbor View Estates is the Rancho San Clemente subdivision through which American Tower and contractors accessed the cell tower.

“I want to make sure that there’s an opportunity for those discussions to potentially resolve the situation, instead of litigation,” said Councilmember Chris Duncan, also agreeing with an earlier point made by Mayor Victor Cabral that litigation would be a “lose-lose proposition.”

The matter appeared in front of the council on Jan. 16 after continued public sentiment that permits and approvals of American Tower and Dish Wireless’ requests to lower the cell tower’s height and add three new panel antennas in a process known as collocation, occurred through an illegitimate process.

According to the agenda report, legal counsel for American Tower’s representation that the tower currently and has continuously been used for wireless communications prompted the city to grant a Voluntary Compliance Agreement (Conditional Permit 1021) on July 6, 2023, a subsequent building permit to de-stack the building from its previous tallest height of 156 feet to 70 feet, and a Wireless Screening Form, an Eligible Facilities Request to to collocate, or add equipment to the tower, under the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012.

The action of reducing the tower’s height would have resolved the only known violation of the 1962 CUP.

Public testimony communicated at meetings and through emails in November and December of 2023 alleged American Tower’s facility wasn’t secure, the report continued, as neighborhood children frequently accessed the property, and that crews accessed the facility through Del Dios, a Harbor View Estates neighborhood street to which American Tower didn’t have easement rights.

Residents also stated the site hadn’t been maintained in accordance with the property’s conditions of approval, constituting a public nuisance, and that the site had been inactive for 30 years. The latter complaint would have made the site ineligible for the Eligible Facilities Request and further project streamlining.

City staff found the site hasn’t been maintained in accordance with Conditional Permit 1021 and has been managed in a manner constituting a public nuisance, findings that would allow the council to change or revoke American Tower’s entitlements.

“Staff believes that there is credibility to (the public’s) claims and recommends that the City Council change the entitlement to reduce issues of public safety and nuisance by requiring a redesign of the site that addresses the safety issues of access and prevents trespass onto the property and unauthorized climbing of the tower,” the report read.

“This, however, can be accomplished without a full revocation of the underlying entitlement.”

After hearing from both public speakers and Emily Murray, counsel for American Tower, multiple councilmembers said the public provided compelling, credible evidence for the council to find American Tower had violated the original CUP’s conditions. The conditions were that the site be fenced, that the fenced-in area be covered with crushed rock, and that the access road be oil-surfaced or treated to eliminate dust, according to Murray.

Additionally, Duncan said he was convinced the city entered the Voluntary Compliance Agreement under “untrue circumstances that there was continuous wireless use,” a comment that earned applause from the audience.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Enmeier and Councilmember Rick Loeffler also spoke about wanting to see American Tower act in good faith. Enmeier took offense to Murray’s argument that previous public testimony wasn’t supported by facts or substantial evidence, both of which would constitute an evidentiary or legal basis for the city to make findings supporting amendment of the conditional permit, according to Murray.

“It’s unfortunate to me that the counsel for (American Tower) has essentially called (our residents) liars, and I don’t appreciate that,” said Enmeier.

Loeffler added that the facts in front of him suggested a lack of compliance and that American Tower should restart the process to receiving the entitlements it wants.

During Murray’s time to address the council, she stated the alleged conditional permit violations didn’t match those stated in the 1962 CUP, and that as of Oct. 11, 2023, the tower’s height had been lowered to 70 feet, satisfying the one violated original condition.

Since Nov. 13, 2023, crews associated with American Tower had accessed the facility through a utility access road off Avenida Salvador after American Tower received the results of an investigative survey, Murray added.

Regarding the alleged nuisance of people accessing the facility, Murray said people did so using bolt cutters, and referenced contracts for fence repair and graffiti removal she submitted to the council through an earlier letter. American Tower has acted accordingly with the “lowest duty of care” toward trespassers that California case law requires, according to Murray, and that the city already knew of the trespassing activity at the site through calls for service that occurred prior to the Voluntary Compliance Agreement.

“All of these actions, at considerable expense, have been taken regularly to address the repeated acts of criminal trespassing and vandalism that have gone on at this site,” said Murray, who added that the nuisance wasn’t American Tower’s fault.

American Tower’s proposed voluntary measures included fencing of its entire one-acre parcel, motion sensor lighting, replacement of the chain link fence with expanded metal fencing and video monitoring.

Regarding continuous use of the facility, Murray referenced AT&T and Southern California Edison’s (SCE) decisions to remain contracting tenants for power until 2021, with AT&T remaining a tenant after SCE had left.

Cabral said the litigation involving American Tower, the city, and the Harbor View Estates HOA threw a wrench into the entire process, although he foresaw some sort of remedy.

“I just don’t know how we get there from where we are right now,” Cabral said.