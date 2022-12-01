SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
By Shawn Raymundo

The Exchange Club of San Clemente is asking the community to participate in this year’s Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this holiday season.

Those interested in dropping off donated presents for children of service members stationed at Camp Pendleton have until Dec. 16 to contribute toys at any one of the Exchange Club’s collection boxes around the city.

Locations include the customer service center at the Outlets at San Clemente; the Dorothy Visser Senior Center; Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar; the pro shop at Bella Collina San Clemente; and Los Patios Cocina Mexicana.

The gifts will be delivered to the children on Dec. 20.

For more information, contact Beth Apodaca at 949.498.3322.

About The Author Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the managing editor for Picket Fence Media.

