SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Shawn Raymundo

The Exchange Club of San Clemente is asking the community to participate in this year’s Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this holiday season.

Those interested in dropping off donated presents for children of service members stationed at Camp Pendleton have until Dec. 16 to contribute toys at any one of the Exchange Club’s collection boxes around the city.

Locations include the customer service center at the Outlets at San Clemente; the Dorothy Visser Senior Center; Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar; the pro shop at Bella Collina San Clemente; and Los Patios Cocina Mexicana.

The gifts will be delivered to the children on Dec. 20.

For more information, contact Beth Apodaca at 949.498.3322.

Related