San Clemente, Dana Point Combine VFW Posts

By Lillian Boyd

This month, the San Clemente Veterans of Foreign Wars George E. Smith Post 7142 and the Dana Point VFW Post 9934 voted unanimously to merge into one Post and become Dana Point VFW Post 9934.

This merger will boost Dana Point’s membership to more than 550 women and men who served overseas in hostile fire areas.

The San Clemente George Smith Post was founded in 1946 with a long history of outreach and support to our veterans. As a result of this consolidation, the Dana Point Post will be the largest, and most active, in the VFW Southern California District 2, said Wayne Yost, Post 9934’s commander.

“Because of the mandates due to the coronavirus, we have temporally curtailed the vast amounts of social events and programs that the VFW sponsors and participates in,” Yost said. “However, we do continue to give support to help our veterans and active-duty military members who are in great economic stress.”

Post 9934 is continuing to provide guidance to those veterans who need assistance processing their Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claims.

“Furthermore, we are drafting plans so as to be able to continue our activities (although the format may be modified) this summer,” Yost said. “I would like to extend an invitation to all veterans and civilians in our area to explore our website, vfwpost9934.org, so you can view the scope of our programs, as well as have an opportunity to assist our veterans during these challenging times.”