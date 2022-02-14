San Clemente Day Celebrations to Include Fishing Derby, Recreational Swim

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The City of San Clemente announced its plans to celebrate the annual San Clemente Day on Feb. 26. As part of the festivities, families are invited to participate in the 5th annual Kids Fishing Derby at 8 a.m., and a free recreational swim at noon.

From the San Clemente Pier, children of all skill levels, aged 6-13, are invited to compete in the Derby. Advance registration is required. Admission is $10 per child, which covers pole rental, and $5 per child without the rental.

Poles, bait, and hooks are available while supplies last.

The Fishing Derby is sponsored by Dana Wharf Sport Fishing & Whale Watching and Fish for Life, with additional support from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

After check-in at 8 a.m., the fishing will start at 9 a.m., where participants will compete to win various categories. Each child will receive a t-shirt.

From noon to 4 p.m. at the San Clemente Aquatics Center, located at 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, fun-lovers of all ages can swim, listen to music, and enjoy the play structure. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call the city’s Recreation Division at 949.361.8264 or 949.429.8797, or visit san-clemente.org/events.

