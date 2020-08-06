San Clemente Exchange Club Honors High School Seniors

By Haley Chi-Sing

The San Clemente Exchange Club awarded scholarships to three San Clemente High School seniors on July 23. Each student will be attending college this fall, with their scholarship going toward their school tuition.

Class of 2020 graduates Nancy Frutis, Steven Flores and Leslie Ramos were recognized by Shirley Lashmett, president of CA/NV District Exchange Clubs, during the scholarship ceremony.

Lashmett currently oversees 48 different exchange clubs in the California and Nevada areas. Lashmett was also accompanied by Larry Rannals, president of the San Clemente Exchange Club, at the scholarship ceremony.

Aside from their scholarship recognitions, all three students will be first-time college attendees in their families.

The San Clemente Exchange Club partnered with the National Exchange Club’s A.C.E. to award the scholarships. Each student received a $500 scholarship to go to the school of their choice.