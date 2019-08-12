EYE ON SC, News Headlines

San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival 2019

A photo gallery of San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival, held Sunday, August 11, in downtown San Clemente on Avenida Del Mar.

Photos by: Cari Hachmann

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>