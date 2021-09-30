San Clemente Garden Club to Host Fall Plant Sale

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The San Clemente Garden Club is set to host its annual fall plant sale at the local community center downtown, where homeowners and renters alike can check out a variety of options to spruce up their gardens and planter pots.

Proceeds from the annual sale benefit the club’s annual horticulture scholarships, as well the Junior Gardeners Program, city beautification activities, and other club projects, according to the local organization.

“With the cancellation of our major fundraising events such as our spring and fall plant sales in 2020, and our May 2020 garden tour, we need the support of our members, San Clemente businesses and residents to help with the serious shortfall in funds for our annual scholarship program,” Betsy Dunn, club president, said in a press release. “Our spring 2021 plant sale raised $3,000, and we look forward to another successful plant sale this fall.”

The sale, which will also give patrons a chance to receive horticultural advice, is scheduled to kick off at 8 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the San Clemente Community Center on Calle Seville, and end at 1 p.m.

Additional information can also be found at the club’s website at sanclementegardenclub.com or on its Facebook page. Donations toward the SCGC Scholarship Program can also be mailed to the San Clemente Garden Club at P.O. Box 3891, San Clemente, CA 92674.

