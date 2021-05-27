San Clemente Girls Track Wins 10 Events to Claim League Title

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente girls track and field dominated the podium and pulled away from the field to take the Sea View League championship at league finals on Friday, May 21, at San Juan Hills High School.

The Triton girls earned 10 first-place medals in total, with senior Kelsie Yamano and junior Caroline Hawkes earning double titles.

Yamano, bound for UC San Diego in the fall, won league titles in 1,600 meters (5:18) and 3,200 meters (11:17). Yamano’s 3,200-meter time was a personal record.

Hawkes, who won two Orange County championships the week before, earned league titles in 200 meters (25.58) and 400 meters (57.26). Hawkes also won a team title in the 4×400-meter relay, which San Clemente took at 4:06.

In the hurdles, San Clemente earned the top spots at 100 meters and 300 meters, but flip-flopped the names. In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Danielle Becker took the league title at 17.77 seconds, and freshman Chloe Waters finished second at 18.48 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, Waters won the title at 51.87 seconds, and Becker was third at 54.46 seconds. Both times for Waters were personal records.

San Clemente took the top four spots in the 800-meter race, with sophomore Kennedy Banks winning the title at 2:25.73. Senior Cameron Green was just behind in second with a personal-record 2:25.92, freshman Lyza Yetter was third with a personal-record 2:27 and senior Madelyn Poole was fourth with a personal-record 2:28.

San Clemente also earned two league titles in the field events.

: San Clemente senior Sierra Adams broke her own school record in the pole vault for the second time this season. Adams was one of 10 Tritons to win league titles as San Clemente claimed the Sea View League championship. Photo: Leila Adams

Senior Sierra Adams broke the school record in the pole vault for the second time this season to earn the league title with a clearance of 11 feet, 2 inches.

In the high jump, junior Portia Kipper won the league title over senior teammate Natalie Visser in a tight contest. Both cleared the bar at 5 feet even, but Kipper did so in fewer attempts.

On the boys side, San Clemente finished second in the team standings, and the Tritons earned one individual league title.

Sophomore Jeffery Bull won the high jump title with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Winners and qualifiers move on to the CIF-SS Preliminaries on June 5 and CIF-SS Finals on June 12. San Clemente will compete in Division 1 at Trabuco Hills High School.

