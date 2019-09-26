San Clemente High Dance Team to Offer Fall Kids Clinic Scholarships

Staff

The San Clemente High School Dance Team has begun offering special dance clinic scholarships to elementary school children and the local Boys and Girls Club.

The Fall Kids Dance Clinic Scholarships are meant to encourage active lifestyles among the youth through dance.

Encore Club, a parent-driven support group for the SCHS Dance Team, encourages students who are interested to talk to their school principal.

Participants will receive instruction in dance technique and training from SCHS dance team members at the Fall Kids Dance Clinic, themed the “Happiest Place on Earth,” on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at San Clemente High.

Kids will also receive a T-shirt and a healthy snack. The clinic is open to children between the ages of 4 and 12. The cost is $40 per child, and walk-ins are welcome. Registration forms and more information are available at SCHSDanceTeam.com.

For more information about the SCHS Dance Team 2019 Kids Clinic and to register, visit SCHSDanceTeam.com.