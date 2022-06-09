San Clemente High School Boys Athlete of the Year: Tanner Mehrens

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Tanner Mehrens physically dominated the football gridiron and the basketball hardwood with his 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame in his senior season with the Tritons.

For his accomplishments and contributions in both sports, Mehrens has been selected as one of the San Clemente High School Athletes of the Year.

In the fall, Mehrens was the lynchpin of the San Clemente football team’s offensive line. The Tritons were equally dynamic in the air and on the ground, and it fell upon Mehrens and the group up front to provide time to throw and carve open running lanes.

The Tritons collectively ran for 1,218 yards with 13 touchdowns and threw for another 1,814 yards and 13 touchdowns for a combined offensive output of 3,032 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Tanner Mehrens (left) was named All-CIF for the San Clemente football team in the fall. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Mehrens’ length and strength were also put to use on the defensive line, where the senior racked up 13 total tackles and recovered a fumble.

Mehrens was San Clemente football’s only All-CIF-SS selection in Division 3, and he was named first-team all-South Coast League. San Clemente went 7-4 overall, finished second in league play and qualified for the Division 3 playoffs.

In the winter, Mehrens continued to do the dirty work down low for the San Clemente boys basketball team. Mehrens was part of a strong Triton front court and regularly put up double figures in points and rebounds.

Mehrens put up a season-high 17 points in tournament play in late December and added another couple games of 16 points, including a big league win over Mission Viejo in January.

Mehrens was all-South Coast League in basketball as well, as the Tritons went 17-8 overall, finished second in league and qualified for the Division 1 playoffs.

Mehrens will continue his athletic and academic career at Princeton in the fall.

