The most dominant team across the San Clemente athletics department might have been the Triton girls lacrosse team, and while the Tritons have headline-grabbing scorers up front, their fulcrum was senior Emma Massamiri.

For her leadership and essential play, Massamiri has been selected as one of the San Clemente Times’ Athletes of the Year.

After losing three of its first four games to ranked CIF-SS Division 1 competition, the San Clemente girls lacrosse team went on a tear, winning 13 games in a row, including a complete obliteration of the South Coast League. The Tritons won their third consecutive league championship, once again in undefeated fashion, and won those eight league games by a combined 121-goal margin, 159-38.

San Clemente earned the No. 4 seed in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs, and after a 19-7 first-round win over St. Margaret’s, the Tritons advanced to the program’s first-ever CIF-SS semifinal. While San Clemente lost to eventual champion Foothill, a dominant powerhouse in its own right, the Tritons still set a new high-water mark for the continually growing program.

On top of the on-the-field success, the San Clemente girls lacrosse team earned a CIF-SS Academic Championship with a collective 3.79 GPA.

At the center of all of that was Massamiri, who head coach Josh Cain said had the highest lacrosse IQ on the Tritons’ roster.

Massamiri, who was named All-CIF on Wednesday, May 7, led San Clemente with an astonishing 52 assists—more than double her closest teammate—and was the team’s go-to on draws. She was also third on the team with 36 goals. Massamiri was a spark on the defensive end, as well, leading the Tritons with 37 ground balls and 32 caused turnovers.

Massamiri was also a contributor to the San Clemente girls basketball team, which advanced to the CIF-SS Division 2AA quarterfinals in the winter season.