SPORTS & OUTDOORS, Sports Headlines

San Clemente Honors 23 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

Staff Report

San Clemente High School honored 23 student-athletes that signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers in college on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Swipe through the gallery for all of the San Clemente signees:

  • National Signing Day. Photo: Zach Cavanagh
  • National Signing Day. Photo: Zach Cavanagh
  • San Clemente athletic director Jon Hamro. Photo: Zach Cavanagh
  • San Clemente principal Chris Carter. Photo: Zach Cavanagh
  • Nieve Courtney
  • Luke Lemus
  • Abby Succi
  • Makayla Coelho
  • Nikolas Kaczmarczyk
  • Cooper Allen
  • Ethan Rooney
  • Anna Boatman (Rowing), Seattle Pacific
  • Caroline Hawkes
  • Lyla Clark
  • Landon Seymour
  • Caroline Hawkes, Landon Seymour and Nikolas Kaczmarczyk
  • Ashten Barr
  • National Signing Day
  • National Signing Day
  • National Signing Day
  • National Signing Day

Photos by Zach Cavanagh, San Clemente Times

Here is the full list of signees:

  • Cole Underwood (Men’s Diving), Cal Poly SLO       
  • Savannah Batchelor (Women’s Water Polo), U. of Indiana
  • Nieve Courtney (Women’s Water Polo), Cal
  • Lyla Clark (Women’s Water Polo), Long Island Univ.        
  • Caroline Hawkes (Women’s Track & Field) Montana State        
  • Landon Seymour (Men’s Volleyball), Concordia U. Irvine                       
  • Abigail Brown (Women’s Volleyball), Northwest Nazarene      
  • Audrey Della Vedova (Women’s Volleyball), Boston College    
  • Riley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian
  • Haley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian          
  • Brooklynn Hodgin (Women’s Lacrosse), Jacksonville Univ.          
  • Luke Lemus (Men’s Lacrosse), St. Bonaventure
  • Connor Guerrero (Men’s Lacrosse), Hampton Univ.
  • Abby Succi (Women’s Soccer), Western Washington
  • Samantha Kowalski (Softball), Sacred Heart
  • Jack Hagen (Baseball), Wisconsin–Whitewater
  • Anna Boatman (Rowing), Seattle Pacific
  • Makayla Coelho (Stunt), Vanguard Univ.
  • Cooper Allen (Men’s Golf), Westmont
  • Nikolas Kaczmarczyk (Men’s Soccer), Pt. Loma Univ. 
  • Isabelle Kuhne (Women’s Water Polo), Westcliff Univ.
  • Ashten Barr (Softball) Midland Univ.
  • Ethan Rooney (Football), Northern Arizona

