San Clemente Honors 23 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day

Staff Report

San Clemente High School honored 23 student-athletes that signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers in college on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Swipe through the gallery for all of the San Clemente signees:

Makayla Coelho (Stunt), Vanguard University

Cole Underwood (Men’s Diving), Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Savannah Batchelor (Women’s Water Polo), U. of Indiana

Nieve Courtney (Women’s Water Polo), Cal

Lyla Clark (Women’s Water Polo), Long Island University

Caroline Hawkes (Women’s Track & Field) Montana State

Landon Seymour (Men’s Volleyball), Concordia U. Irvine

Abigail Brown (Women’s Volleyball), Northwest Nazarene

Audrey Della Vedova (Women’s Volleyball), Boston College

Riley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian

Haley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian

Brooklynn Hodgin (Women’s Lacrosse), Jacksonville University

Luke Lemus (Men’s Lacrosse), St. Bonaventure

Connor Guerrero (Men’s Lacrosse), Hampton University

Abby Succi (Women’s Soccer), Western Washington

Samantha Kowalski (Softball), Sacred Heart

Jack Hagen (Baseball), Wisconsin–Whitewater

Cooper Allen (Men’s Golf), Westmont

Nikolas Kaczmarczyk, (Men’s Soccer), Point Loma University

Isabelle Kuhne (Women’s Water Polo), Westcliff University

Ashten Barr (Softball) Midland University

Ethan Rooney (Football), Northern Arizona

Here is the full list of signees:

Cole Underwood (Men’s Diving), Cal Poly SLO

Savannah Batchelor (Women’s Water Polo), U. of Indiana

Nieve Courtney (Women’s Water Polo), Cal

Lyla Clark (Women’s Water Polo), Long Island Univ.

Caroline Hawkes (Women’s Track & Field) Montana State

Landon Seymour (Men’s Volleyball), Concordia U. Irvine

Abigail Brown (Women’s Volleyball), Northwest Nazarene

Audrey Della Vedova (Women’s Volleyball), Boston College

Riley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian

Haley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian

Brooklynn Hodgin (Women’s Lacrosse), Jacksonville Univ.

Luke Lemus (Men’s Lacrosse), St. Bonaventure

Connor Guerrero (Men’s Lacrosse), Hampton Univ.

Abby Succi (Women’s Soccer), Western Washington

Samantha Kowalski (Softball), Sacred Heart

Jack Hagen (Baseball), Wisconsin–Whitewater

Anna Boatman (Rowing), Seattle Pacific

Makayla Coelho (Stunt), Vanguard Univ.

Cooper Allen (Men’s Golf), Westmont

Nikolas Kaczmarczyk (Men’s Soccer), Pt. Loma Univ.

Isabelle Kuhne (Women’s Water Polo), Westcliff Univ.

Ashten Barr (Softball) Midland Univ.

Ethan Rooney (Football), Northern Arizona

