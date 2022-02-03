San Clemente Honors 23 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Staff Report
San Clemente High School honored 23 student-athletes that signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers in college on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Photos by Zach Cavanagh, San Clemente Times
Here is the full list of signees:
- Cole Underwood (Men’s Diving), Cal Poly SLO
- Savannah Batchelor (Women’s Water Polo), U. of Indiana
- Nieve Courtney (Women’s Water Polo), Cal
- Lyla Clark (Women’s Water Polo), Long Island Univ.
- Caroline Hawkes (Women’s Track & Field) Montana State
- Landon Seymour (Men’s Volleyball), Concordia U. Irvine
- Abigail Brown (Women’s Volleyball), Northwest Nazarene
- Audrey Della Vedova (Women’s Volleyball), Boston College
- Riley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian
- Haley Brown (Beach Volleyball), Arizona Christian
- Brooklynn Hodgin (Women’s Lacrosse), Jacksonville Univ.
- Luke Lemus (Men’s Lacrosse), St. Bonaventure
- Connor Guerrero (Men’s Lacrosse), Hampton Univ.
- Abby Succi (Women’s Soccer), Western Washington
- Samantha Kowalski (Softball), Sacred Heart
- Jack Hagen (Baseball), Wisconsin–Whitewater
- Anna Boatman (Rowing), Seattle Pacific
- Makayla Coelho (Stunt), Vanguard Univ.
- Cooper Allen (Men’s Golf), Westmont
- Nikolas Kaczmarczyk (Men’s Soccer), Pt. Loma Univ.
- Isabelle Kuhne (Women’s Water Polo), Westcliff Univ.
- Ashten Barr (Softball) Midland Univ.
- Ethan Rooney (Football), Northern Arizona
