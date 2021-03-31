San Clemente Lacrosse Teams Open Seasons in Strong Form

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zach Cavanagh

Both the San Clemente boys and girls lacrosse teams have found success in the early weeks of their 2021 seasons. Like all spring sports, they had their 2020 seasons ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re capitalizing on their field time so far this season.

The San Clemente girls are 2-0 on the young campaign, with wins over Newport Harbor, 11-10, and Yorba Linda, 12-4.

In the Tritons’ opener over Newport Harbor, senior Makena Coury and sophomore Emma Massamiri each scored four goals, and senior Stolie Erickson added three goals. Against Yorba Linda, the Tritons’ goalie, junior Brooklyn Hodgin, was a defensive force with eight saves and three forced turnovers.

San Clemente hosted Beckman on Wednesday, March 31, but results were not available at press time. The Tritons open league play at San Juan Hills on April 15.

The San Clemente boys are 2-2 two weeks into the season and showing promising signs of offensive life.

The Tritons opened with a win over San Juan Hills, 18-4, but fell to Yorba Linda, 9-8, and to Mater Dei, 17-6. However, San Clemente rebounded with an impressive win over a tough Los Alamitos team, 13-12.

Against Los Alamitos, San Clemente was down by six goals before rallying to take the one-goal victory. Junior Jake Lemus scored five goals for the Tritons, and senior Jack Rogers scored three goals. Lemus has 10 goals for San Clemente this season, while Rogers and Tanner Hall, both seniors, have combined for 19 goals.

San Clemente plays at unbeaten Santiago of Corona on Friday, April 2, and takes on two traditional Orange County powers in the next two games—at home against Corona del Mar on April 10 and at Foothill on April 12. The Tritons open league play at home against Tesoro on April 16.

Related