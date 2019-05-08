San Clemente Mayor Dies Wednesday Morning While on Vacation

By Cari Hachmann

San Clemente Mayor Steven Swartz died suddenly Wednesday morning, May 8, while on vacation with his wife in Palm Springs, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Bane confirmed with the San Clemente Times.

The cause and circumstances of his death are not known at this time. Bane said he was not aware of any health issues Swartz may have had.

The news comes after San Clemente’s city council meeting Tuesday evening, May 7, was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. However, Bane said Swartz’s absence from the meeting had nothing to with the mayor’s death.

“He was gone from the council meeting on a pre-planned, long-planned family vacation,” Bane said.

The city of San Clemente released a statement late Wednesday afternoon. View the full press release here. The press release stated that all city flags were lowered to half-staff in memorial of Mayor Swartz and will remain at half-staff until his interment.

“Steve was a longtime public servant in San Clemente,” said Bane. “He donated a lot of his time to the city and had a very successful construction bond business. He’s going to be missed for sure. Everybody is just kind of in shock right now.”

Swartz was elected to San Clemente City Council in Nov. 2016 and installed as mayor on Dec. 4, 2018, winning by a 4-1 vote.

Born and raised in Southern California, he graduated from Carson High School, played football for El Camino College and enlisted in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, the city’s website said. With more than 45 years of experience in the financial and banking industry, Swartz had been a business owner in San Clemente since 1989. He had lived in Forster Ranch since 1993 with his wife, Nicki, and son, Kyle.

Swartz served as a member of and President of the Flora Vista Home Owners Association, served as a member and Chairman of the San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Commission, served as an original member of San Clemente’s Coastal Advisory Committee and had been a member and served as President of the San Clemente Sunrise Rotary.