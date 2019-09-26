San Clemente Outlets to Hold Shopping Extravaganza for Local Nonprofits 

By Haley Chi-Sing

The Outlets at San Clemente’s fifth annual Shopping Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, allowing shoppers to receive exclusive discounts at 45 select stores around the center as a means to fundraise for 47 local nonprofit organizations.

All of the organizations are South County-based nonprofits, including the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Coastal Communities, the Ark of San Juan Capistrano Companion Animal Rescue, ATTA Time, Vision4Hope, and Clarence Lobo Elementary PTA.

Along with discounts, shoppers will be given the opportunity to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. For every $35 ticket bought, the Outlets will donate $25 to that organization.

“We’re excited to continue this annual tradition, which not only creates lasting memories for our community but also supports the exemplary work of our local nonprofits making positive impacts on the lives of others,” Nicky See, marketing director for the Outlets at San Clemente, said in a press release.

Shoppers will also be invited to participate in “prize drawings for more than 1,800 gift cards and prizes valued at $45,000, catered lunch, entertainment and wine and cocktail tastings in the gorgeous VIP Lounge,” according to the release.

Since its initial opening in 2015, the annual Shopping Extravaganza has been able to raise more than $245,000 for Orange County nonprofit organizations.

Tickets for San Clemente Outlet’s Shopping Extravaganza can be purchased online at ShopOSC.com/Tickets. For additional information, visit OutletsatSanClemente.com.