The San Clemente Area Republican Women club awarded scholarships this month to four graduating high school seniors, two of whom attend school in neighboring San Juan Capistrano, the group announced on Monday, May 22.

David Engle and Ryan Flowers of San Juan Capistrano, along with Gabriella Antos of Fullerton and Elle Sant of Aliso Viejo, each received a $1,750 scholarship to help finance their academic pursuits in college next fall.

According to SCARW, a local club that supports conservative causes and increasing voter registration, the awardees were chosen based on the essays they submitted, their involvement in school and in the community, their future goals and letters of recommendation.

“We wish our recipients the best of luck as they pursue future career and educational endeavors,” SCARW President Susan St. Peters said in the announcement.