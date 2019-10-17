San Clemente Resident Honored as Irvine’s ‘40 Under 40’ Business Leader

Staff

Entrepreneurs and leaders from Irvine and the greater Orange County area gathered on Oct. 3 for the Irvine Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural “40 Under 40” awards reception, where Selene Lawrence, a San Clemente resident and director of Government Affairs for Sullivan Solar Power, was an honoree.

Forty leaders in business, medicine, nonprofit advocacy and public service under the age of 40 who are making strides in their industries were selected and honored.

“I feel honored to be amongst peers who are changing and driving their industries forward,” Lawrence said in a press release. “I also feel grateful to be able to help contribute to the community I love to call home, San Clemente.”

As the Government Affairs director for one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing companies in America, Sullivan Solar Power, Lawrence is advancing renewable energy in the state of California through effective policy, community engagement and advocacy.

Ever since Lawrence started as the community development manager for Sullivan in 2016, the Orange County branch of the business has expanded by taking on an additional 525 clients, growing the company’s market share in the region.

Lawrence’s approach to solar has always been education-first, and she has planned and executed more than 50 solar workshops throughout the region, teaming up with local nonprofits to educate the public on solar technology, policy and incentives.

In early 2019, she was promoted to her current role after demonstrating a strong interest in renewable energy policy. Through her advocacy both in Southern California and Sacramento, Lawrence has worked to protect and create positive policies to enable the growth of local solar and energy storage market.