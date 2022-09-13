San Clemente Resident to Celebrate 100th Birthday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By C. Jayden Smith

San Clemente resident and World War II veteran Jessie Strike McClellan will soon join the town’s centenarian club as she will be turning 100 on Sept. 23.

The longest-standing resident of the San Clemente Villas, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in spring 2023, is known for her continued contributions to military soldiers and their families, including sending letters and care packages overseas, donating clothes to Camp Pendleton families, and making a baby blanket for each child born at the base.

In June 1942, McClellan joined the Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force and was assigned to an Intelligence/Signals Unit at Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.

Jessie Strike McClellan, a San Clemente resident and World War II veteran who’s been active around her community and serving Camp Pendleton’s soldiers and families, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept 23. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente Villas

In an environment where she was required to be fast and accurate, she translated messages between field operations.

In a prepared statement, McClellan thanked the United States military for intervening while the Japanese forces occupied Papua New Guinea and Borneo and bombed Australia’s Northern Territory, as well.

“In closing, I would like to express my gratitude to America for coming by when we needed aid,” she said. “(The battles of) Midway and Guadalcanal saved us from occupation. Anything I have been able to do to help servicemen during my time here is my way of saying thank you.”

McClellan described her birthday as a part of life, advising people to enjoy each day they have and do things for others.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related