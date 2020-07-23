San Clemente Senior Center Damaged by Incendiary Fire

By Haley Chi-Sing

A fire broke out early Monday morning, July 13, outside of the Dorothy Visser Senior Center. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the building received minor damage and there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is said to have started at around 12:35 a.m., with fire authorities arriving to the scene and putting it out by 12:50 a.m., according to Capt. Ben Gonzales, public information officer for OCFA. He said the fire has been deemed as “incendiary” and “a subject was arrested due to arson-related charges.”

Beth Apodoca, director at the local senior center, stated the fire was started by two homeless individuals outside of the building. The two individuals were involved in an argument late Sunday evening, leading to one individual burning the other’s belongings.

According to the OCFA report, total damages were estimated at $2,500, with part of the building and a door being burned. There was also an estimated total of $100 in damages for personal belongings.

The senior center is currently a city-owned building and is located adjacent to a fire station.

Apodoca said that fire personnel arrived quickly to the scene and put out the fire safely. “At this point in time, everyone is trying the best they can to make everything here safe,” said Apodoca.