The Friends of San Clemente Foundation has begun its review of qualified candidates for nomination to the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame, and the organization is looking for more potential nominees to add to its list.

“While it still has a number of highly qualified candidates on that list, the Wall of Fame Selection Committee knows there are more deserving individuals that have passed through our community over the last 96 years who should be considered but have fallen through the cracks of time,” a release from the Friends Foundation read.

“To mitigate this shortfall of knowledge, the Foundation is reaching out to our community and asking you to reconnect with your archive of personal historical sports knowledge and help it beef up its cache of names and the details that support them as deserving Wall candidates.”

Potential nominees to the Sports Wall of Fame must meet one of three criteria. The nominee must have either been born in San Clemente, attended and participated in sports at San Clemente High School or lived in San Clemente at the time of their sports accomplishments.

Nominees must have some exceptional athletic achievement on a world, national or professional scale, exceptional coaching achievements at the high school, college or pro level, worked in the sports industry or left a meaningful impact in an extended period of time in youth athletics.

For the 2023 Wall of Fame Class last year, legendary San Clemente journalist Fred Swegles and world-record handcycle marathoner Beth Sanden were named as the 28th and 29th honorees. Other inductees to the Wall of Fame include Olympic gold-medal volleyball player Karch Kiraly, X Games skateboarding medalist Ryan Sheckler, San Clemente basketball player and coach Mary Mulligan-Crapo, world champion surfer Joyce Hoffman and NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Bill Kenney, among others.

For those interested in submitting names for consideration, call Mary at the Friends Foundation at 949.276.8866 or send an email to friendsofsanclemente.org. The search for Wall of Fame inductees begins in mid-February with the ceremony scheduled in May.

The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame is located at the Vista Hermosa Aquatics Center next to the lap pool.