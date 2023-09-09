For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Aiden Rubin powered the San Clemente football team over Corona del Mar on Friday night, Sept. 8, as the senior running back racked up 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 victory on Military and First Responders Appreciation Night at Thalassa Stadium.

The “Poseidon Bowl” between the Tritons and Sea Kings was sloppy, featured plenty of penalties and saw Corona del Mar (2-2) commit five turnovers. San Clemente (4-0) gave up scores on a botched field goal attempt and on a short field after committing a late hit personal foul on an already long kickoff return.

Yet, the Tritons’ defense held strong, and San Clemente remains undefeated with another Orange County test looming next week. The Tritons will play Edison at Huntington Beach High School next Friday, Sept. 15.

Head coach Jaime Ortiz said his team needs to clean up the mistakes that allowed Corona del Mar to hang around on Friday.

“(We had some) self-inflicted wounds that, I think, in a close game is going to hurt us and thankfully we overcame it this game,” he said. “But each preseason game is an opportunity to get better, and that’s what we did.”

San Clemente marched right down the field on its opening possession, relying heavily on Rubin for 60 of its 80 yards. Rubin punched it in from one yard out to get the Tritons on the board first.

On their next possession, it was quarterback Dylan Mills’ turn. The senior quarterback found Holden Stakston, who muscled through a few Sea Kings for a 15-yard touchdown.

Quickly up by two scores, 14-0, it appeared as though the Tritons would run away with the beachtown clash. Even as CDM quarterback Kaleb Annett led his team down the field, San Clemente got a third-down stop, but the Sea Kings found some magic in a botched field goal attempt, as holder Max Nashed picked up the snap, rolled right and found Zach Giuliano in the back of the end zone.

The Tritons lacked rhythm on their next three drives, with an interception by Mills and two 3-and-outs.

Ortiz said his team got content after the early scores.

“Playing CDM every year, it’s going to be a tough game and they made some adjustments,” he said. “They came back and made it a close game, but thankfully, in the third and fourth quarter we were able to take over.”

Late in the third, Rubin notched his second score of the night on a 27-yard run for a two-score lead, 21-7.

The Tritons’ special teams followed by giving up a 36-yard kickoff return and committing a late hit, which allowed Annett to navigate his team on a 44-yard drive. Annett finished the possession with a one-yard touchdown run, and Sea Kings pulled closer, 21-14, with 9:58 to play.

However, San Clemente later recovered a muffed punt deep in CDM territory, and Rubin runs of five, eight and 13 yards for the score sealed the deal, 28-14.

Tritons cornerback Riley Kelley nagged an interception with just under three minutes remaining to officially ice the Sea Kings.

Corona del Mar receiver Dorsett Stecker caught a game-high nine passes for 82 yards, as San Clemente keyed defensively on star receiver Russell Weir.

Annett went 17-for-31 passing for 136 yards and two interceptions, while Mills completed 5 of 10 passes for 58 yards and one score.