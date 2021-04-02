San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club Hosting Monthlong Virtual Charity Golf Tournament

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zach Cavanagh

Over the past year, many organizations and events have had to make their fair share of adjustments.

The San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club is the latest to give its new spin on a classic format by hosting a charity golf tournament virtually.

Instead of packs of golfers gathering at one course and playing at the same time in one large event, the Rotary Club’s tournament allows players to choose their course and tee time, anywhere and anytime, over the entire month of April.

Players pay a $100 tax-deductible entry fee, which does not include green fees, to participate in the four-man scramble tournament wherever and whenever they please and help out the San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club’s charitable efforts.

Money from the tournament will go toward scholarships for San Clemente High School students, support for Laura’s House, Family Assistance Ministries, the U.S. Marine Corps, the Boys and Girls Club and help provide 400 complete Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

In addition to the fee for entry into the golf tournament, funds will also be raised with auctions throughout the month. Tournament players can also receive team trophies for first, second and third place and $800 in prize certificates

To sign up for the tournament, interested players can go to givsum.com/opportunities/san-clemente-sunrise-rotary-charity-golf-event-virtual-548e6506a.

For more information on the tournament or how to get involved with the San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club, email markkosins@aol.com or jedleicht@aol.com.

Related