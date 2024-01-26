Ahead of maintenance on a local substation, San Diego Gas & Electric has announced a planned outage for San Clemente residents that will take place from 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

According to a web page about planned outages, SDGE recommends having a backup power system, keeping refrigerators closed and storing certain perishable foods in a cooler with ice, removing vehicles from garages with electric doors, and turning off or unplugging major appliances.

People are also advised to join local fire departments’ lists for people with medical needs in case of emergencies, to keep a flashlight with fresh batteries in a convenient location, to install surge protectors to protect appliances, and to leave one light in the one position.

After the outage ends, SDGE recommends people wait a few minutes before turning on electronics and check refrigerated foods for signs of spoilage.More information about planned outages can be found at sdge.com.