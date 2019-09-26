San Clemente Village to Host Cannabis Informational Session 

By Haley Chi-Sing

The San Clemente Village is set to host a cannabis educational session at the San Clemente Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The event will be led by Physicians CBD Councilmember Dr. Dung Trinh.

Dr. Trinh is currently a “member of the American Health Council and Chief Medical Officer and staff at the Irvine Clinical Research facility,” according to a press release.

He is also on the board of directors of Alzheimer’s Orange County and serves as a speaker for the SCVillage Brain Health Series.

As a guest speaker, Dr. Trinh will help inform the audience about the possible benefits CBD provides, as well as an in-depth look at the historical side of cannabis. Guests will be able to ask questions and interact with Dr. Trinh during the meeting.

The informational session is free to all San Clemente Village members, volunteers, guests, and San Clemente residents-at-large.

Doors are set to open at 5:45 p.m., and refreshments will be provided following the event.

To RSVP, call the San Clemente Office at 949.441.1348 before Sept. 28.