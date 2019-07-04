San Clemente’s 4th of July Office Chair Downhill Derby 

Staff

The San Clemente 4th of July Office Chair Downhill Derby is back this year. The grassroots neighborhood block party-style event is put on by locals for locals and their friends and visitors, according to the event’s website. The derby will run throughout the day; practice runs will begin around 10 a.m, and the race will ramp up closer to 11 a.m. once there are enough racers to participate.

The derby route starts on the lower half of Avenida Rosa and will follow into Avenida Victoria. Races will go on continuously, building up to semifinals and then a final race to name a winner. Trophies may be given to winners of the races, as well as various prizes depending on the types of office chairs.

Participants are required to bring their own office chair with two or more wheels. Racers can also bring any other wheeled vehicle to participate in the race, such as a wagon, skateboard, wheelchair, etc. Any additional tools or equipment are allowed. Festive decorations are welcome.

Parking near the race course is limited. The race is free for all participants and viewers. For more information, please visit officechairrace.com/#.