San Clemente’s Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban Set to Start Friday

By Shawn Raymundo

Gas-powered leaf blowers will be a thing of San Clemente’s past, as the citywide ban on such landscaping devices is set to go into effect this Friday, Nov. 4.

Except for city contractors who had an existing agreement with the city by Sept. 7, 2021, residents looking to do some yard maintenance this weekend must do so with an electric-powered or battery-operated leaf blower.

Under the ordinance that the City Council passed more than a year ago as part of an effort to reduce noise levels and greenhouse gas emissions, the electric devices used must meet the maximum 65-decibel sound rating standards set by the American National Standards Institute.

Also, they can be used only Mondays through Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends and city-recognized holidays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Furthermore, the ordinance bans leaf-blower operators from blowing dirt, dust and other debris onto neighboring property, the street, sidewalk, gutters or into storm drains.

Much like when the city imposed its ordinance banning e-bikes on the Beach Trail, it intends to take an education-first approach before taking any formal enforcement action, according to the city.

The city’s Code Compliance department will be tasked with investigating reports of people violating the new ordinance, and from there, educate residents or, if necessary, write a citation. According to the city, the fine for a first violation will be about $100.

