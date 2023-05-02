Several educators from San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente were recently honored by their students during an inaugural Crystal Apple Awards ceremony.

Michael Ushino, Robert Lynde, and coach Bret LeVier from San Juan Hills High School; and Peter “Don Pedro” Butler, Kirsti McCleary, and Sean Selff of San Clemente High School received awards after being nominated and voted on by their students.

The new recognition was held on April 23 at the San Clemente Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and organized by CUSD community members.

“Selected students participated in the program by personally spotlighting each of the honored educators,” parent Katie Nichol said. “The huge showing of community support for the ‘best in education’ was a perfect kickoff for Teacher and Staff Appreciation weeks held (in April).”

Numerous community officials were in attendance, including CUSD Trustees Michael Parham, Lisa Davis, and Gila Jones; San Clemente High Principal Chris Carter and San Juan Hills High Principal Dr. Manoj Mahindrakar; San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan and Councilmembers Mark Enmeier and Victor Cabral; and San Juan Mayor Howard Hart and Councilmembers John Campbell and Troy Bourne.

Members of the San Clemente High Drama program and San Juan Hills High School Choral/Vocal Arts Department provided entertainment. Attendance was estimated at 450.