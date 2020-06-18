San O Parks Foundation Names Scholarship Recipients

By Costa Beavin-Pappas

The San Onofre Parks Foundation selected three San Clemente High School seniors for the 2020 SCHS Awards and Scholarships late last month.

The San Clemente High School administration shared a video presenting the $1,000 scholarship to seniors Emily Lindquist, Natalie Cooke and Sydney Belden. Lindquist is still deciding on her college choice among Stanford, UC Irvine, McGill University and the University of Toronto.

Cooke will be attending UCLA, and Belden has enrolled at University of Washington.

The SCHS scholarship program began in 2013 and has since awarded $23,000 to Triton students.

(From left) Emily Lindquist, Natalie Cooke and Sydney Belden are the recipients of the San Onofre Parks Foundation’s 2020 SCHS Awards and Scholarships. Photo: Courtesy San Onfore Parks Foundation

The first San Clemente High School senior to receive the scholarship was Casey Powell in 2013. Powell went on to study at USC, earning a B.A. in Environmental Studies before graduating from UCI Law in May 2020. He is currently studying for the bar exam in September and surfing whenever he has a chance.

As a public benefit, the San O Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization, prides itself on its mission to deliver public education and interpretation at both the San Clemente State Beach and San Onofre State Beach parks.