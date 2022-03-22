San O Parks Foundation Offering Scholarships to Triton Seniors

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The application window for San Clemente High School seniors to apply for a San Onofre Parks Foundation scholarship is open through April 10, the local nonprofit announced late last week.

Graduating seniors looking to attend a two- or four-year college or university in the fall of 2022 can apply for one of four $1,000 scholarships that the Foundation is offering. Scholarship recipients will be honored during the school’s annual Senior Awards ceremony this spring.

“Since we started our SCHS scholarships program in 2013, we have awarded (28) scholarships totaling nearly $28,000 to college-bound Tritons who demonstrated interest in environmental stewardship of our State Parks, their natural and cultural resources, and the mission of the San Onofre Parks Foundation,” the nonprofit said in its announcement.

To be eligible, the student must be in good standing with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and enrolled in a two- or four-year college this coming fall. They must also have demonstrated an interest in environmental concerns through volunteer service, and applied by April 10.

To apply, interested students must submit their academic transcripts, a letter of recommendation from either a teacher, employer or community member, and a 400- to 600-word essay.

In the essay, qualified students should share their environmental objective, answering “what was the specific issue or event that inspired you,” and “how and why did it make you want to take action?”

For more information, or to download an application form, head to sanoparks.org.

Related