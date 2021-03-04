San Onofre Parks Foundation Invites Triton Seniors to Compete for College Scholarships

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The San Onofre Parks Foundation is looking to award $1,000 scholarships to up to four graduating San Clemente High School seniors who will be attending a two- or four-year college or university this coming fall.

Eligible students interested in applying for the scholarships have until April 3 to do so, as the nonprofit intends to announce this year’s honorees during the high school’s annual Senior Awards in the spring.

“Since we started our SCHS scholarship program in 2013, we have awarded $23,000 to numerous college-bound Tritons who demonstrate interest in environmental stewardship of our State Parks, their natural and cultural resources, and the mission of the San Onofre Parks Foundation,” the nonprofit said in a press release.

That mission, according to the foundation, has been to help California State Parks in public education efforts at both San Clemente and San Onofre State Beach Parks.

“Additionally, we are a voice for the community with regard to protection and preservation of these parks, and an advocate for environmental awareness and ethics,” the foundation explained in the release.

To qualify for a scholarship, the senior must have at least a 3.0 GPA, be enrolled into an accredited two- or four-year college or university in the fall, and have demonstrated an interest in environmental concerns by volunteering in community service.

Application materials include high school transcripts, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, employer or community member, a 400- to 600-word essay and a completed application form.

For the essay, the nonprofit is asking students to share their “environmental objective.”

“What was the specific issue or event that inspired you? How and why did it make you want to take action? How will your education support your continued commitment to environmental stewardship, environmental justice, or other environmental issues?” the essay prompt asked.

More information on the scholarship, including the application form, can be found online at sanoparks.org or by contacting SOPF Business Manager Susan Goggins at sgoggins@sanoparks.org or 949.366.8599.

Related