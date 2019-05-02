San Onofre School Announces New Campus Building has Opened

San Clemente Times

Officials with San Onofre School on Camp Pendleton, just south of San Clemente, announced on April 20 that the new school building is open. Students started touring the facility on Thursday, April 25.

Leading up to 2018, a $72 million federal grant was awarded to the school district to expand the base’s two schools (the other school is Mary Fay Pendleton School in Oceanside), and the projects are expected to enhance learning “by providing space for new technology, art and music, as well as improved drop-off areas and sports fields.”

The school can serve up to 900 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. According to a February 2018 press release, construction of the new school was expected to be complete within two years, but it took less than 18 months.