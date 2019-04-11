San Onofre School Students Milk Learning about Dairy Farms

By Zara Flores, for the San Clemente Times

Students at San Onofre School had the chance to learn about and meet cows on April 4 as part of the Mobile Dairy program through the Dairy Council of California.

Steven Miller, a Mobile Dairy Classroom instructor, brought along 7-year-old cow Miss Agnes and her 3-month-old calf, Big Red. Miller’s presentation covered the anatomy of a cow, the life of a cow and the farm-to-table process of milk and other dairy products.

The presentation began with Miss Agnes’ anatomy, all of her bones and internal organs, and the importance of keeping her happy and healthy.

“If momma ain’t happy, nobody’s happy,” said Miller, adding that cows won’t produce milk if irked. He segued into milking a cow and the process of turning that milk into various dairy products.

Afterward, students had the chance to pet the calf as long as they followed a couple of rules.

Miller interacted with the students, kindergarten through sixth grade, and held their attention throughout the assembly by telling jokes, asking questions and answering questions.

Teacher Terra Scott, who contacted the Dairy Council of California to organize this assembly, said these kinds of programs are a great way for students to get hands-on learning experience in a field trip that comes to them.

“The assembly is a great opportunity for kids to learn about nutrition, healthy eating and healthy lifestyles,” Scott said, adding that it’s even more special for the children at San Onofre School, who often move due to their parents’ military service and probably don’t have many opportunities like this. San Onofre School is located on Camp Pendleton and educates the children of Marine families.

San Onofre School is currently undergoing a major remodel of its campus, which is expected to open in time for the 2019-2020 school year. The school typically sends students to San Clemente High School. To bring Mobile Dairy to your school, visit healthyliving.org for more information.