Sand art, bodyboarding like you've never seen it, and some other Ocean Festival eye candy By Staff On July 22, 2019July 23, 2019 0 The Alessandro Sand Sculptors created this prize-winning entry at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival, uniting The Lion King with King Neptune. Photo: Fred Swegles Team 'Fresh Off the Boogie' earns style points from the judges at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles Jay and Vicki Reale of San Clemente perform 'the cockroach' during tandem bodyboarding competition at the Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles Swimmers make their way through the surf zone in a race at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles As veteran competitor Rob Rojas reached shore from a stand-up paddle race, veteran San Clemente Ocean Festival official Mike Bond was waiting for him to block his way. The two friends parried playfully for a bit, then Rojas continued to the finish line. Photo: Fred Swegles Soryn Preston, 10, the youngest stand-up paddler in a 5-mile race at the San Clemente Ocean Festival, was lifted high so she could better view cheers from the crowd as she was arriving at the finish. Photo: Fred Swegles David Vaughn, right, has volunteered for eight years at the San Clemente Ocean Festival, five of those years while serving at Camp Pendleton. Now in business, he flew in from Ohio to volunteer this year, staying at the home of fellow volunteer Ernie Marquez, left. Photo: Fred Swegles San Clemente teacher/artist Rick Delanty, 68, has competed in 41 of the 43 San Clemente Ocean Festivals. This year, he ran/swam two events. Photo: Fred Swegles The surf band 'Dead Men Don't Surf' entertained in a free concert Saturday at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles A different kind of traffic control at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles Some competitors in the San Clemente Ocean Festival's one-mile ocean swim had their own cheering section. Photo: Fred Swegles Elle Artison teamed up with Paul Webb on a Tandem Boogie bodyboard team they called 'Raw Vegan,' here doing their best graceful dismount. Photo: Fred Swegles Former world-class pro bodyboarder Jay Reale of San Clemente and wife Vicki appeared to be having a blast, appearing in a tandem bodyboard event at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles Dana Point's Tyler Bashor powered his way to first place in the San Clemente Ocean Festival's SUP sprint. Photo: Fred Swegles Team Eisenbeisz has been doing sand sculptures for 34 years at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. This year's prize winner, titled 'Don't Pout, You're at the Beach,' was based on a children's book, 'The Pout-Pout Fish.' Photo: Fred Swegles Nicholas Aquino was looking stylish at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles In tandem bodyboard competition, Conrad Rojas of San Clemente had his dad's back. Do note that Rob Rojas does appear to be smiling. Photo: Fred Swegles San Clemente's Timo Paisley could feel the crowd's support as he neared the finish line in the one-mile swim at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. He finished second out of 124 competitors. Photo: Fred Swegles A team of landscape architects and interns led by Dan Hoon of San Clemente created this San Clemente Ocean Festival sea turtle with eggs, based on a 3D model that the group made. Photo: Fred Swegles Candice Appleby, a world-class stand-up paddle boarder from San Clemente, won the women's division of an SUP sprint at the Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles Here are some more perspectives of this weekend's San Clemente Ocean Festival, captured by roving columnist Fred Swegles.
