SC High Alum Hired as Unanimous Media’s Creative Producer

San Clemente High alumnus and documentary filmmaker Brian Tetsuro Ivie was recently selected by Unanimous Media, NBA superstar Steph Curry’s production company, to take on the role of creative producer for film and television, Deadline recently reported.

According to the Hollywood news outlet, Ivie’s responsibilities will include overseeing a slate of film and television projects, as well as documentaries. He’ll also have the opportunity to develop his own projects under the Unanimous Media banner.

Ivie previously worked with Curry, the three-time NBA champion who, along with Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, executive-produced the young filmmaker’s 2019 documentary Emanuel: The Untold Story of the Victims and Survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting.

The film chronicled the 2015 shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine African Americans were murdered by a 21-year-old White supremacist during their Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

“We have been big fans of Brian since we partnered on Emanuel and are excited for him to join the team here at Unanimous,” Curry and Unanimous co-founder Erick Peyton said in the Deadline report. “We believe his shared passion and perspective will amplify Unanimous’ mission to inspire and educate.”

