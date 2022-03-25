SC High Assistant Principal Cameron Lovett Dies at 58

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

Cameron Lovett, the assistant principal for San Clemente High, was remembered by his colleague and school principal, Chris Carter, as an icon on campus who cared deeply about the students and people with whom he worked.

Lovett died Thursday night, March 24. He was 58 years old. News of his passing sent shockwaves through the school, with campus staff and administration left devastated in the wake.

“He was to be fun around,” Carter said in a phone interview Friday, March 25. “He cared deeply about this campus.”

Counselors were at San Clemente High on Friday, as well as extra substitute teachers in case teachers needed time away to mourn.

Lovett’s death was attributed to natural causes, though the exact circumstances are currently unknown, according to Carter. Lovett is survived by his children and wife, who teaches at Dana Hills High School.

“He was in our offices yesterday, joking,” Carter said. “He then went home after not feeling well. It’s tragic. It’s shocking.”

Lovett did his job well and was respected by students, who he sometimes had to act as a disciplinarian towards, Carter said.

“He was jovial, but he was serious too,” Carter said. “He held kids accountable. My kids went (to San Clemente High) and they loved him. He had a really deep human side. He was caring and compassionate.”

Lovett’s shoes will be huge ones to fill, Carter said.

“It’s going to be hard to replace him,” Carter said. “Our teachers revered him. He’s going to be definitely missed by our teaching and classified staff.”

This is a developing story.

