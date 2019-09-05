SC Historical Society to Hold Candidates’ Forum

By Cari Hachmann

The San Clemente Historical Society will hold a special Candidate’s Forum at its annual meeting, from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Community Center, 100 Calle Seville. All five candidates running for a vacant seat on the San Clemente City Council have agreed to participate, said Tom Marshall, member of the local Historical Society.

The five candidates are Christina Selter, small business owner; Dee Coleman, chief executive officer; Michael (Mickey) McLane, retired business person; Jackson Hinkle, marketing specialist; and Gene James, security consultant.

Candidates are seeking to fill the rest of the term of the late mayor, Steve Swartz, who passed away earlier this year. The event is free and open to the public.

Historical Society president Larry Culbertson will question the candidates about their positions on issues of local interest. The public can suggest questions by emailing them online at sanclementehistoricalsociety.org or at the event by submitting a question in writing.

The Historical Society is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that does not endorse candidates.

According to City Clerk Joanne Baade, the first date ballots can be mailed to voters is Oct. 7. The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 5 Special Election is Oct. 21.