SC Resident Annie Kunz Finishes 6th in Olympic Heptathlon

Featured Image: San Clemente resident Annie Kunz, a 28-year-old Colorado native, finished 6th in the Olympic heptathlon on Thursday, Aug. 5. Photo Courtesy of Tyler Mahon

By Zach Cavanagh

Annie Kunz, a 24-year-old San Clemente resident, completed her run in the Olympic heptathlon on Thursday, Aug. 5, in Tokyo.

After one day and the first four events of the heptathlon on Aug. 4, Kunz was in fourth place overall.

The podium was well within reach, but Kunz was unable to vault her competition in the final three events on Day 2.

Kunz started the day strong with a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 6.32 meters to stay in fourth place in the standings. Kunz then followed up with her lowest finish of the competition with a 16th-place mark in the javelin throw of 42.77 meters, which dropped her to sixth overall. Kunz stayed in sixth overall with a 12th-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:15.93.

Kunz finished with 6,420 points, which was 170 points off the podium and 371 points out of a gold medal.

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium (6,791 points) won the gold medal, and the Dutch pair of Anouk Vetter (6,689 points) and Emma Oosterwegel (6,590 points) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

On Aug 4, Kunz opened in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing seventh in her heat at 13.49 seconds to sit in 14th out of the 24-athlete field. In the high jump, Kunz cleared 1.8 meters to again finish seventh in her group and remain in 14th overall.

In the second session on Aug. 4, Kunz finished third in her shot put group with a throw of 15.15 meters and finished sixth in her 200-meter heat at 24.12 seconds. Kunz had 3,870 points in the heptathlon standings after Day 1, and was 51 points out of third place and 98 points out of first.

