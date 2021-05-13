SC Rotary Club Donates $2,500 to Support COA

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Members of the San Clemente Rotary Club presented a $2,500 check to volunteers with Community Outreach Alliance during a food distribution event at an affordable housing community in Talega on April 30.

San Clemente Rotary Club members present a check for $2,500 to volunteers with Community Outreach Alliance at the Mendocino at Talega apartments on April 30. Photo: Courtesy of Tyler Boden

Rotarians, along with Councilmember Chris Duncan, spent the afternoon with the volunteers, lending a helping hand with the food giveaway event at Jamboree’s Mendocino at Talega apartment complex.

Second Harvest Food Bank and Amazon Fresh, through a partnership with Family Assistance Ministries, donate the food for the weekly event, Rotarian Tyler Boden explained.

The Club’s $2,500 contribution to COA, he said, kicked off the Thrive Alive program, which is meant to help transitional-aged youth gain skills and life experiences while promoting drug and alcohol awareness and prevention.

