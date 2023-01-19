The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

“The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“

“Over the last 95 years, there have been many amazingly qualified people pass through our town. We are committed to making sure no one is overlooked,” the release continued.

To be considered for induction to the Wall of Fame, potential nominees need to be born in San Clemente, attended school in San Clemente – with emphasis on San Clemente High School – or lived in San Clemente while they reached their notable athletic achievements.

“Achieving athletic notoriety and then moving to San Clemente will not meet our qualification standards,” the release said.

The Sports Wall of Fame Committee will begin meeting in early February.

To be considered for nomination or to sponsor someone for nomination, call the Friends of San Clemente Foundation office at 949.276.8866 or email sccybercafe@outlook.com and ask Mary for an application form.

The Wall of Fame resumed inducting nominees for its eighth annual ceremony last year after a two-year hiatus. Last year’s class featured three inductees: Mater Dei boys basketball coach Gary McKnight, all-around athlete Brandi Cumin Baksic and youth sports pioneer John Springman.