SC Village: Neighbors Helping Neighbors – Can You Help?

Do you have some free time and are looking to make a difference in the lives of older residents of our town? Look at becoming a Village Volunteer. San Clemente Village is a local, volunteer-driven, nonprofit agency serving the older residents in the community. As Village Volunteers, individuals will be able to assist the elderly with daily tasks that will allow them to thrive and live better in their homes.

Village Volunteers provide important, necessary services including transportation (to appointments, social activities, educational presentations); pet assistance (walking a pet, going to the vet), home services (changing a smoke detector, fixing a screen) and technology assistance (setting up a new phone, iPad or computer). While these are seemingly simple tasks, Village Volunteers help the elderly feel more at ease both in their home and in the community.

In addition, the San Clemente Village will hold its first Donor Appreciation Party at Talega Golf Club on Wednesday, June 26, from 6-8 p.m.

For more information on becoming a Village Volunteer or on the Village’s mission, please call 949.441.1348 or visit their website at scvillage.org.