Staff

The San Clemente Woman’s Club continues to serve its community this summer while inviting new members to join in on the activity.

The club’s projects include biweekly visits to seniors through its Meals on Wheels program, preparing dinner for patients’ families through the Ronald McDonald House, donations to Family Assistance Ministries and supporting Alzheimer’s prevention and awareness.

Upcoming fundraising events for the club include Shopping Extravaganza at the Outlets at San Clemente on Oct. 5, Quartermania at the San Clemente Presbyterian Church on Oct. 12, and Gorgana Jewelry at the Spectrum Center in Irvine on Dec. 18.

On the fun side, the SC Woman’s Club has its own book club, and members enjoy attending beach concerts, playing pickleball, seeing movies, participating in wine nights at Barnoa, organizing potlucks and more.

If you are interested in helping the community and enjoying camaraderie the SC Woman’s Club offers, visit the sanclementewomansclub.org.

Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Talega Swim and Athletic Club at 100 Calle Altea in San Clemente.