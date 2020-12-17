SCARWF Delivers Christmas Gifts

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

On Dec. 10, the San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated (SCARWF) delivered numerous Christmas gifts—including toys, games, stuffed animals and dolls—to the children at Deluz Community at Camp Pendleton.

Various San Clemente businesses, organizations and churches, as well as individual SCARWF members, donated items for the annual gift-giving event, according to the local group.

“Our goal is to recognize those Marine families for their service to our country and help provide a little extra joy for Christmas,” the group said in a press release.

