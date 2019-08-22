SCARWF at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival

Staff

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated (SCARWF) had a booth on display at the Fiesta Music Festival on Avenida Del Mar.

The public was invited to participate in games such as the “Patriotic Bean Bag Toss” and “Spin the Wheel” for patriotic gifts, prizes, candy and more.

“Men, women and children were at our booth all day long, having a great time, and we were having fun with them giving out the prizes,” said SCARWF spokesperson Sue Pieczentkowski.

SCARWF maintains that it promotes the principles of freedom, equality and justice while endorsing the principles and policies of the Republican Party.