SCARWF’s Supports Expectant Mothers with Annual Baby Shower Event

Staff

The San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated held its annual Operation Baby Shower at Camp Pendleton on Thursday, May 27, distributing hundreds of diapers and nearly two dozen layette sets

Members of the nonprofit handed out more than 800 diapers and 20 layette sets to expectant mothers at the Deluz Community through a drive-thru version of the baby shower because of the ongoing pandemic, according to the group.

Members of the San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated distribute more than 800 diapers and 20 layette sets to expectant mothers at Camp Pendleton on Thursday, May 27. Photo: Courtesy of SCARWF

Each layette contained a crib quilt, crochet blanket, receiving blanket, two knitted hats, a baby outfit, baby wash, lotion, wipes, a hood towel, a plastic bib, two pairs of booties, a onesie, a toy and a car seat blanket.

Each mother was also given a special “mommy bag,” the group said in a press release.

“Next year, we hope to have our regular Baby Shower, which would include a party with food, mixer games and an opportunity for the girls to meet some of their neighbors,” SCARWF Publicity Chairperson Sue Pieczentkowski said in the release.

