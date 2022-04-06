SCHS Baseball Takes Advantage in Ryan Lemmon Tournament

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

By the standards of the scoreboard, the San Clemente baseball team is on a hot streak. The Tritons (12-7, 3-1) are on a four-game winning streak with a big Sea View League win over Trabuco Hills, 3-2, on Friday, April 1 and an unbeaten start through the prestigious Ryan Lemmon Tournament at the Great Park in Irvine.

However, after San Clemente’s comeback win over Irvine, 8-4, in the tournament on Tuesday, April 5, Tritons coach Dave Gellatly had to be honest.

“Well, we won the game,” Gellatly said. “We have not played real good baseball the last few games (of the tournament), but we’ve done enough to win.”

FINAL: San Clemente 8, Irvine 4@SCHSTritons moves to 3-0 in the Ryan Lemmon Tournament with tomorrow’s final day opponent TBD. Unbeaten record puts @SCHSTritons as possibility for title game. pic.twitter.com/UkFyiSDHsB — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) April 5, 2022

Irvine took advantage of early San Clemente errors to post a 4-2 lead through four innings. In the sixth inning, Irvine practically handed the Tritons the game. Irvine led off the inning by issuing two walks and hitting two batters to load the bases and tie the game, 4-4. Junior Chase Brunson broke the game open with a two-run single and sophomore Pearce Brown extended the margin with a two-run double for the 8-4 lead.

“They kind of gave it to us. We did get key hits at the right time. These guys do just enough to win, but if we’re going to be successful, we can’t do just enough to win. We’re not going to get that lucky going back into the Sea View League.”

Earlier in the tournament, San Clemente beat Marina, 3-1, on Saturday, April 2, and Viewmont of Utah, 5-1, on Monday, April 4.

San Clemente played Elsinore on the tournament’s final day on Wednesday, April 6, but results were not available at press time.

Gellatly explained that the group is young and still going through processes of maturing and learning the effort level needed to be a truly successful team.

“We’re looking for more competitiveness,” Gellatly said. “I think they need to expect to win, but they also have to learn to earn every win. I think in these last three games, we haven’t really earned them, and we’re better than where we’re playing at.”

Gellatly said the Tritons have shown that effort and competitiveness in the team’s three league wins: a quick opening two-game sweep of Aliso Niguel, 11-5 on March 14 and 3-2 on March 16, and the Trabuco Hills win on Friday.

“They have the potential to be very, very good,” Gellatly said. “Ultimately, it’s going to be up to them what they want to do with the season.”

San Clemente returns to Sea View League play with a three-game set against San Juan Hills next week. The Tritons play at San Juan Hills on Monday, April 11, host the Stallions on Wednesday, April 13 and close out the set on the road on Friday, April 15.

